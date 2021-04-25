Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $207,350.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial raised their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.