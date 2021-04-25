Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $1,677,880.52 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,450,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $60.49 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
