Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $1,677,880.52 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,450,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $60.49 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

