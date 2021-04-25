Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,689,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,942,201.14.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$56,597.40.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$16.75. 328,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.28. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.67.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

