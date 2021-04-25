Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $153,135.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00.

Twitter stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.