Insured Finance Price Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $5.71 million and $383,687.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01038178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00647883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.09 or 0.99768398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.