Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 4,575 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

