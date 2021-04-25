Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after buying an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.