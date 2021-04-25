Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.57, but opened at $60.96. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $58.45, with a volume of 896,315 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.