International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,544 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter.

MNP stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

