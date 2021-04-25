International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.