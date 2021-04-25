International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $198,000 Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

