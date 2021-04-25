International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 254.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,334.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

