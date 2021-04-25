International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,245 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

