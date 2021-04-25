International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $557,855.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

