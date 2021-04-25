International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.