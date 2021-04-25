Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.