Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 2,531 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $430,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

