Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

