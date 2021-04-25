Intersect Capital LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 28,827 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $123.70 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.83.

