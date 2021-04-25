Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 877 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

PWR opened at $97.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.