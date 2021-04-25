Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives €2.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.33 ($2.74).

Several analysts have recently commented on ISP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

