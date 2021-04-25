Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

NYSE IPI opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 372,667 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.