Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $892.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $879.00 to $892.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $750.10 and a 200-day moving average of $756.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

