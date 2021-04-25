Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $860.00 at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $825.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $750.10 and a 200 day moving average of $756.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

