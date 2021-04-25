Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

