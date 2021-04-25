Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $209.50 and a 52-week high of $342.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

