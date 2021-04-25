Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.22 on Friday, reaching $339.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,414,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $209.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

