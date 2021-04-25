Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $18,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $176.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.87. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.