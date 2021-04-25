Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,825 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL opened at $28.69 on Friday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

