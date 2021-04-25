Investors Real Estate Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:CSR opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

