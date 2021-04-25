Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.23

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $27.73 million and $4,136.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.56 or 0.00693394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.65 or 0.07764448 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

