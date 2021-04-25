iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

