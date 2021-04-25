iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.0% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.04.

