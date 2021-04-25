iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

