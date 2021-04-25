iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,735. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $232.75 and a one year high of $390.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.48.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

