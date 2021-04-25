iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,822 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $368.46 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.10.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

