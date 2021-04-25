iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.