iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.