iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

