iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

