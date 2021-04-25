iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day moving average of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.