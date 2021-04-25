iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

