iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

