iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lessened by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,911.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 116,238 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

