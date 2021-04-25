Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 429.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.82. 180,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

