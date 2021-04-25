Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 14,017,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

