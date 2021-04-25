Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.12. 1,473,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

