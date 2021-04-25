Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $133,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.50. 5,312,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

