Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 89.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 62,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.92. 229,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.60 and its 200 day moving average is $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $228.71 and a 12 month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

