Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

